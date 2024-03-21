Tavares scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

After helping to set up tallies by William Nylander in the second period and Bobby McMann in the third, Tavares capped the scoring on the night by flipping a backhand past Charlie Lindgren from in close. It's the third straight multi-point performance for Tavares, and over the last 14 games the 33-year-old has churned out eight goals and 14 points.