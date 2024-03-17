Tavares scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.

Tavares may not have great foot speed, but he managed to break in all alone on Pyotr Kochetkov after taking a stretch pass from T.J. Brodie, and he went roof. Tavares also delivered a perfect one-timer set-up to Nick Robertson in the middle frame. His scoring pace has slowed this season, and it was his first multi-point performance in 11 games, but the Toronto captain remains a reliable offensive producer. He only needs two more points for his 14th 50-point campaign.