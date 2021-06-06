Eberle recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Eberle earned the secondary helper on Kyle Palmieri's game-tying goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Eberle is up to two goals, four assists, 27 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff games. He continues to log top-line minutes, giving the Canadian winger plenty of chances to get involved on offense.