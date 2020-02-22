Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Third career hat trick Friday

Eberle scored three goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

He found the back of the net in every period, with his second-period tally proving to be the game-winner. The hat trick was the third of Eberle's career, but it also equaled his goal-scoring output from the prior 12 games combined. On the season, the 29-year-old has 13 goals and 34 points through 50 contests.