Hogberg signed a two-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Hogberg had a solid season in the SHL, logging a .914 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average in 40 appearances. The 29-year-old will look to regain his touch in the NHL after spending three years in the SHL. He will attempt to make the roster come October and could even be the team's backup netminder should Semyon Varlamov or Ilya Sorokin not return to the fold.