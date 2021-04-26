Hogberg is working in the starter's crease at Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll be in net against the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Matt Murray and Anton Forsberg both suffered lower-body injuries over the weekend, leaving Hogberg as the top healthy option in Ottawa's crease. Filip Gustavsson was called up from AHL Belleville and will work as Hogberg's backup against a Canucks team that has gone 3-1-0 since returning from an extended COVID-19 layoff, including a split with the Senators.