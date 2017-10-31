Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dials up power-play goal
Barzal registered a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
The rookie is averaging close to three and a half minutes of ice time on the man advantage, but on the downside, the Isles' power play as a whole has been rather anemic this season as it ranks in the bottom-third of the league with five conversions on 38 opportunities. Still, Barzal has tremendous offensive upside as the team's 16th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Look for him to blossom into a fantasy stud with enough experience under his belt.
