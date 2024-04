Barzal notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Barzal has gone five games without a goal, but he has five assists and 15 shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old continues to offer steady playmaking in a top-line role for the Islanders. He's up to 23 goals, 56 assists, 227 shots on net, 54 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 76 outings overall.