Barzal scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

All three points came in the second period as the Islanders seized control of the game, and it was Barzal's tally that caused Connor Hellebuyck to get the hook. Barzal snapped a brief slump that had seen him produce only one goal and two points over the prior six games, and he's tied his career high on the season with 22 goals. The 26-year-old center has 73 points through 69 games, giving him a shot at the second 80-point campaign of his career.