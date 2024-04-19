Barzal (rest) was at practice Friday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Barzal was given the night off Wednesday as the Islanders played in their final game of the regular season. Barzal had 23 goals and 57 assists in 80 games. leading the Islanders in scoring this season. Look for Barzal to play on the top line, as well as being the centerpiece of the first power-play unit.