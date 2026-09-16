Barzal is not expected to skate for two weeks after aggravating a previous injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Based on that timeline, Barzal faces an uphill battle to be in the lineup for Opening Night against the Maple Leafs, which is in exactly two weeks. While fantasy managers should expect the veteran forward to miss that Sept. 30 clash, it doesn't sound like he will be out of action long. Barzal played in 81 regular-season games in 2025-26, notching 19 goals and 53 assists, including 20 power-play points.