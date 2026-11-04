Barzal (knee) practiced Wednesday, but he wore a no-contact jersey, and there's still no timetable for his return, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Barzal appears to be making progress in his recovery, but he'll need to start taking contact before he can draw back into the lineup. The 29-year-old was a big part of the Islanders' offense during the 2025-26 regular season, recording 19 goals and 72 points in 81 appearances. Barzal should serve in a top-six capacity once he's healthy, which might result in Emil Heineman having his role reduced.