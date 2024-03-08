Barzal scored a goal and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Barzal extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists) with the tally. The 26-year-old hasn't popped off much lately, but he's offered steady scoring contributions while continuing to hold down a top-line role. His last multi-game point drought was in mid-January. Barzal has 20 goals, 66 points, 1896 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 61 appearances this season.