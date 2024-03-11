Barzal registered two assists in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Barzal is on a seven-game point streak, racking up three goals and six assists in that span. The 26-year-old forward helped out on tallies by linemates Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat. For the season, Barzal has 68 points (23 on the power play) with 186 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances. He's on track to exceed his career high of 85 points from his rookie year in 2017-18.