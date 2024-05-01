Barzal notched a pair of assists in a 6-3 Game 5 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Barzal put up decent numbers in the postseason, recording two goals and three assists in five games. Still, it wasn't enough to get the Isles past Carolina and into the next round of the playoffs. During the regular season, the 26-year-old center averaged a point per game, a scoring rate he hasn't achieved since the 2017-18 campaign when he was a rookie.