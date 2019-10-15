Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leads comeback in OT win

Barzal scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The Isles trailed for most of this game, but Barzal fueled a late rally as he got credit for the tying goal in the final minute of regulation after his shot deflected off Alexander Steen's stick, and then he set up the OT winner after maintaining possession, circling the St. Louis net and spotting an open Devon Toews in the faceoff circle. Barzal has four points (one goal, three assists) through six games to begin the season.