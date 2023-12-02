Barzal will miss Saturday's game against Florida because of an illness.
Barzal has seven goals and 23 points in 22 contests this season. He's been especially effective recently, providing two goals and seven points over his last two games. With Barzal unavailable Saturday, Jean-Gabriel Pageau might serve on the top power-play unit.
