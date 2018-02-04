Play

Barzal recorded two assists, five shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The rookie now has six points -- all helpers -- in his last seven games, while the five shots tied his previous career high. Barzal has done a great and surprising job anchoring the second line for the isles, but the 20-year-old playmaker has only three goals in his last 16 games and will likely see his shooting percentage continue to tumble in the second half.

