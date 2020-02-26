Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sparks comeback in OT loss

Barzal notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

With the Isles down 3-1 late in the third period, Barzal got to work, setting up Jordan Eberle for a power-play goal with under six minutes to go and then starting the play that led to Brock Nelson's equalizer with 18 seconds left on the clock. Barzal now has six points, all assists, over a four-game point streak, and on the season he's recorded 18 goals and 54 points through 62 contests.