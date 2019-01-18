Islanders' Matt Lorito: Passes through waivers unclaimed
Lorito (undisclosed) cleared waivers Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports. The depth winger now appears on AHL Bridgeport's team roster.
It initially appeared that Lorito would remain on the parent club roster with a non-roster IR designation, but he's evidently healthy and ready to contribute to the Sound Tigers.
