Lorito found twine in Wednesday's 6-5 exhibition road loss to the Penguins.

He's not expected to make the team, but Lorito managed 22 goals and 34 assists in 61 regular-season contests with AHL Grand Rapids last season. The diminutive flanker -- he's 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, is a good one to have around in case injuries significantly threaten the parent club, but then again, he has just two NHL games under his belt at the age of 27. It's safe to pass over Lorito in all fantasy drafts.