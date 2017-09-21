Red Wings' Matt Lorito: Lights lamp
Lorito found twine in Wednesday's 6-5 exhibition road loss to the Penguins.
He's not expected to make the team, but Lorito managed 22 goals and 34 assists in 61 regular-season contests with AHL Grand Rapids last season. The diminutive flanker -- he's 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, is a good one to have around in case injuries significantly threaten the parent club, but then again, he has just two NHL games under his belt at the age of 27. It's safe to pass over Lorito in all fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...