The Islanders traded Lorito to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Jordan Schmaltz on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Lorito hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2016-17 season where he recorded an assist in two games with Detroit. Since then, he's spent his time with AHL Grand Rapids and AHL Bridgeport. For now, he will report to AHL Toronto.

