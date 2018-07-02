Islanders' Matt Lorito: Inks deal with Islanders
Lorito signed a two-year deal with the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
What's worth noting is that the deal is one-way in the second year, though the financial details aren't known at the moment. Lorito has been impressive at the AHL level with the Griffins the last two seasons, notching 45 goals total. However, he's also 27 already, and he turns 28 on July 3, so he's not exactly an up-and-coming prospect. Usually players with an NHL future have played more than two games above the minor league level by this point in their career.
