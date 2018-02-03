Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Could return sooner than expected
Kulemin is ahead of schedule as he rehabs a shoulder injury, according to Islanders coach Doug Weight, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
While he remains without a clear timetable for his return, the prognosis keeps improving for Kulemin, who was able to get back on the practice rink in mid-January. Of course, even when healthy, the Russian was turning in campaigns in the low 20-point range for the Islanders. Take that for what it's worth in the fantasy arena.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...