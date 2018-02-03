Kulemin is ahead of schedule as he rehabs a shoulder injury, according to Islanders coach Doug Weight, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

While he remains without a clear timetable for his return, the prognosis keeps improving for Kulemin, who was able to get back on the practice rink in mid-January. Of course, even when healthy, the Russian was turning in campaigns in the low 20-point range for the Islanders. Take that for what it's worth in the fantasy arena.