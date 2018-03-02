Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Skating with team
Kulemin (shoulder) skated with the team during an optional practice Friday.
Kulemin has been out since undergoing surgery in mid-November. His loss has been felt mainly on the penalty kill as he was one of the most valuable members on that unit. Coach Doug Weight has stated that Kulemin is still weeks away from returning, but with his contract up at the end of the season and the Islanders playoff situation looking murky at best, it's fair to wonder if the team would be better off starting younger players over veterans like Kulemin.
