Kulemin (shoulder) is expected to return to a full practice within the next five days, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kulemin has been out of the lineup since undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-November. His return to practice would seem to indicate that the Isles won't shut him down for the remainder of the season, but will instead plug him into the lineup once he is medically cleared to play. The Islanders penalty killing has been at a loss since Kulemin has been injured and that is likely where he will serve the team best.