Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Practices Monday
Kulemin (shoulder) practiced and rotated into the line rushes Monday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kulemin wasn't among the changes listed by Coach Doug Weight for Tuesday's lineup, so it's safe to assume he will need to get a few more practices under the belt before being considered for an addition to the lineup. Other than Ross Johnston subbing in for Cal Clutterbuck (migraines), the lines are expected to remain the same for Tuesday's matchup. A more definitive timeline for Kulemin's return should surface as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Expected to return to full practice shortly•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Still bothered by injury•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Could return sooner than expected•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Back on ice•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Facing six-month absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...