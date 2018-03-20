Kulemin (shoulder) practiced and rotated into the line rushes Monday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Kulemin wasn't among the changes listed by Coach Doug Weight for Tuesday's lineup, so it's safe to assume he will need to get a few more practices under the belt before being considered for an addition to the lineup. Other than Ross Johnston subbing in for Cal Clutterbuck (migraines), the lines are expected to remain the same for Tuesday's matchup. A more definitive timeline for Kulemin's return should surface as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup.