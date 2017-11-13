Kulemin (upper body) underwent surgery Monday and will be sidelined for the next six months.

Kulemin suffered the injury when he took a big hit from Eric Gryba on Nov. 7 against the Oilers and has already missed two games. The fourth-year Islander has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but could return if the Isles make a deep postseason run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories