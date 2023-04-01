Wahlstrom (lower body) won't return to the Islanders this season, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Wahlstrom hasn't played since Dec. 27 after suffering an injury against the Penguins. The 22-year-old winger will finish the season with seven goals and 16 points in 35 games. Wahlstrom, a first-round pick in 2018, will look to return to full health before the 2023-24 season.