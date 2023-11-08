Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Sandwiched between two defenders in the Minnesota zone, Wahlstrom still managed to snap off a shot from the faceoff circle that beat Marc-Andre Fleury just inside the far post. The 23-year-old has played only six of the Islanders' 11 games so far as he gets eased back into action following a knee injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign in late December, and Tuesday's tally was his first point of the current season.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Signs one-year contract•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Expects to be ready for 2023-24•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Officially out for the year•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not likely to return this season•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Status for rest of season uncertain•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Still not ready to play•