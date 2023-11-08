Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Sandwiched between two defenders in the Minnesota zone, Wahlstrom still managed to snap off a shot from the faceoff circle that beat Marc-Andre Fleury just inside the far post. The 23-year-old has played only six of the Islanders' 11 games so far as he gets eased back into action following a knee injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign in late December, and Tuesday's tally was his first point of the current season.