Wahlstrom scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.
Wahlstrom was good for a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and three blocked shots in just 10:04 of ice time across 17 shifts. He has points in consecutive games for the first time this season, posting a goal and three points. It was his first multi-point showing since notching two helpers on Dec. 16, 2022 on the road against the Coyotes.
More News
