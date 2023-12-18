Wahlstrom missed practice Monday due to illness, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Wahlstrom has been a healthy scratch for the club's last seven games so his potential absence against the Oilers on Tuesday shouldn't have much impact on the lineup. When Wahlstrom has cracked the lineup, he has recorded two goals on 23 shots, three assists and 15 this while averaging 11:39 of ice time in 17 outings.