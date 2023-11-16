Wahlstrom posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Wahlstrom set up a Pierre Engvall tally at 7:30 of the first period. While Wahlstrom has yet to solidify his place in the lineup, he's picked up both of his points this season over his last four outings. He's added 17 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances.