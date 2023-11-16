Wahlstrom posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Wahlstrom set up a Pierre Engvall tally at 7:30 of the first period. While Wahlstrom has yet to solidify his place in the lineup, he's picked up both of his points this season over his last four outings. He's added 17 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Notches first goal of season•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Signs one-year contract•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Expects to be ready for 2023-24•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Officially out for the year•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not likely to return this season•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Status for rest of season uncertain•