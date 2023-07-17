Wahlstrom (knee) inked a one-year contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Wahlstrom signed his qualifying offer of $874,125, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News. The 23-year-old Wahlstrom collected seven goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net and 50 hits in 35 appearances during the 2022-23 season. He wasn't able to return to the lineup after sustaining a knee injury Dec. 27 versus Pittsburgh, but the winger expects to be ready for training camp in the fall.