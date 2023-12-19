Wahlstrom (illness) took part in the morning skate after missing Monday's practice, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

It appears as though Wahlstrom will be available to play Tuesday against Edmonton, but Rosner doesn't expect the 23-year-old forward to be in the lineup. Wahlstrom has supplied seven points, 23 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots and 15 hits in 17 appearances this season. He has been a healthy scratch for the past seven games.