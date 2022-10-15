Wahlstrom (upper body) will make his return Saturday versus Anaheim, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Wahlstrom wasn't in the lineup for the Islanders' 3-1 loss to Florida on Thursday because of the injury. He had 13 goals and 24 points in 73 games in 2021-22. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to play on the third line with Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.