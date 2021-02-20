Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wahlstrom is expected to suit up for an eighth straight game. The 20-year-old is starting to gain footing with the big club, supplementing his bottom-six minutes with increasing power-play time. Wahlstrom has recorded two points over nine games this year.
