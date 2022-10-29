Wahlstrom connected on a first-period goal during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Wahlstrom, who had been held without a point during his past four outings, opened the scoring Friday by converting a first-period, 2-on-1 breakaway with Mathew Barzal. It was the first point for the 22-year-old right winger since executing a two-goal game against the Sharks on Oct. 18. Wahlstrom, who scored 13 goals in 73 games last season, registered two shots against the Hurricanes after failing to record a shot versus the Rangers on Wednesday.