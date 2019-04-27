Lehner stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Hurricanes during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.

He traded huge saves with Petr Mrazek for 64 minutes, but Jordan Staal finally got one past Lehner by the thinnest of margins -- the netminder stretched out to stop a sharp-angle shot and had the puck glance in off his skate. He still boasts a stellar 1.36 GAA and .958 save percentage through five playoff games, and Lehner will look for more offensive support on home ice in Game 2 on Sunday.