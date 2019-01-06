Lehner made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

After allowing two early goals, Lehner was perfect the rest of the game apart from a late marker by Ryan O'Reilly that made things somewhat interesting. Lehner's record continues to climb as he racks up wins, and he's now 11-6-3 on the season with a 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage.