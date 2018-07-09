Johnston penned a four-year contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Johnston split time between the NHL and AHL last season, but won't have to worry about that this time around as his new deal is a one-way agreement. In his 24 appearances for the Isles, the winger tallied six points, 62 PIM and 19 shots, while averaging just 9:20 of ice time.

