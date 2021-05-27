Pulock scored a goal on two shots and was plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6. He also contributed three blocks and two PIM.

Pulock buried a one-timer from the point to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead 8:48 into the second period. The goal, his second of the series, held up as the game-winner. Pulock totaled three points and 10 shots with a plus-3 rating across six games.