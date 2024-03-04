Bolduc was recalled Monday from his conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Bolduc potted one goal in five minor-league outings during his conditioning assignment. He has three points, 29 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 43 hits across 33 NHL appearances this season.
