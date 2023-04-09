Bolduc scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bolduc has two goals and three points in 15 games with the Islanders this season. The 22-year-old was called up from Bridgeport on March 20, and he has 10 goals and 35 points in 56 contests with that AHL squad in 2022-23. Bolduc entered Saturday's action averaging 1:24 of ice time on the Islanders' power play, and he logged another 1:49 versus the Flyers, but the defenseman hasn't recorded a point yet with the man advantage.