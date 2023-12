Bolduc earned an assist against Columbus on Thursday, his first point of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bolduc is averaging just 11:30 of ice time in his 15 appearances this season, so his lack of production shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Given his limited minutes and lack of offensive upside, Bolduc figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests moving forward and will likely find himself watching from the press box periodically.