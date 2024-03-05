Mayfield is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old defender was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Mayfield's extended absence will test the Islanders' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's collected just five helpers through 41 contests this campaign. Mike Reilly could be a regular in the lineup while Mayfield is on the shelf.