Mayfield (lower body) won't join the Islanders on their upcoming trip to Dallas and Detroit, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield didn't play Saturday against the Lightning, and he's now poised to miss at least two more games. The earliest he'd be back is Saturday when the Islanders host Boston. The 31-year-old Mayfield has five assists, 106 blocked shots and 70 hits through 41 games this season. Sebastian Aho should round out the Isles' defensive corps while Mayfield is absent.