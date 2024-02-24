Mayfield (lower body) won't play Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Mayfield is considered day-to-day after logging just 15:24 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. He has five assists, 35 PIM, 106 blocked shots and 70 hits in 41 games this season. Mayfield will be replaced in Saturday's lineup by Sebastian Aho.
