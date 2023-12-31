Mayfield (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday and is expected to play against Pittsburgh, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Mayfield had missed eight games since suffering an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old blueliner has four assists, 58 blocked shots and 24 hits in 20 games with the Islanders this season. Mayfield could be in line for an expanded role upon his return, with Ryan Pulock (lower body) moving to long-term injured reserve Saturday.