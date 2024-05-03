Mayfield, who suffered a fractured ankle in the season opener, should be ready for the 2024-25 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Friday.

Mayfield told reporters that his ankle injury never fully healed, which forced him to undergo surgery in February. Despite his ankle problem, the veteran blueliner still appeared in 41 games this year, recording five assists, 70 hits and 36 shots in 41 contests.